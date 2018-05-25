Film News Roundup: Alice Eve’s Comedy ‘Bees Make Honey’ Set for July Release

In today’s film news roundup, an Alice Eve comedy gets a release, AMC and Dolby celebrate a milestone and Disney teams with Dole to promote good nutrition.

RELEASE DATE

Kew Media has set a July 2 VOD release in North America and the U.K. for the dark comedy “Bees Make Honey” from writer-director Jack Eve, starring his sister Alice Eve and father Trevor Eve, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, set in 1935, also stars Hermione Corfield, Joséphine de La Baume, Wilf Scolding, Joshua McGuire, Anatole Taubman and Ivano Jeremiah. Alice Eve plays a character desperately attempting to solve the murder of her husband by recreating the exact circumstances a year later.

“Bees Make Honey” is the debut feature film from Jack Eve, whose short film “Lithgow Saint” premiered at Toronto International Film Festival and was acquired by Curzon Cinemas in the UK.

“Bees Make Honey” is an Xploseve Production in association with Flexibon Films, produced by Jack Eve and AJ Riach. Steve Clark-Hall, Jonathan Feuer, David Moores, Babatunde Soyoye, Rodney Dukes, Jeremy Davidson, Alice Eve and Paul J Morrissey serve as executive producers.

TECH PARTNERSHIP

AMC Theatres and Dolby Laboratories have announced that they have opened the 100th Dolby Cinema at AMC location opening at AMC Loews 34th Street 14 in New York City.

The 100th site is being opened just three years after the first even though the original agreement was for 100 auditoriums over a 10-year deployment. Dolby Cinema at AMC includes Dolby Vision laser projection, moving audio with Dolby Atmos immersive sound and seating with reservable recliners.

“Opening the 100th Dolby Cinema at AMC location is a momentous event,” said Doug Darrow of Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby and AMC embrace a shared passion to deliver a best-in-class, unforgettable entertainment experience. Our growth was made possible by the incredible response from moviegoers, studios, and filmmakers.”

HEALTH PROMOTION

Dole and Disney are teaming on a program to encourage healthy eating through its “Powering the Hero Within” featuring characters from “The Incredibles 2.”

The campaign launched May 24 on National Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day, and continues through September as part of a multiyear alliance by Dole and Disney to honor the moms, dads, grandparents, teachers, coaches and other everyday heroes committed to making home and school healthier places. It features characters on Dole bananas and pineapples in U.S and Canadian supermarkets.

The new website offers “Incredibles 2” themed nutrition information and recipes such as “Salad Power Wowser” and “Super Banana-Berry Boom” for spring; “Incredible Power Flower” and “Parr-fect Power-up Cup” for Father’s Day; “Power Pop Breakfast Smoothie” and “Pineapple Frozen Fireworks” for Independence Day; “Terrific Take-off Sweet Toast” for summer vacation; and “Snack-Snack Attack” and the “Berry Brave Incredi-bowl” for back to school.

