You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Sees More Imax Pre-Sales Than Any Other Marvel Film

By

Film Reporter

Ricardo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Panther Trailer
CREDIT: Screenshot/YouTube

Black Panther” is four days away from its wide release, and has already become the biggest seller of advance Imax tickets of any Marvel title, Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster told Variety on Monday.

“We have a movie that has clearly captured the zeitgeist,” Foster said. “Pre-sales are the surest way to see how momentum is going: The momentum is gathering steam as opposed to slowing down.”

With each passing week, box office estimates for the film’s opening weekend have climbed, reaching more than $150 million on Monday. The film could potentially have the largest February opening weekend ever, beating out “Deadpool,” which opened in February 2016 to a weekend box office total of $152 million.

Foster declined to provide specific figures on pre-sales, but said advanced Imax tickets for the film do not appear to have peaked yet.

“A movie often peaks 10 days before it opens,” he said. “This movie feels like it’s going to peak the day it opens. It’s remarkable.”

Additionally, the film is attracting audiences all across the country. “There are no borders on this. The momentum is continuing on both coasts and in the middle; in red states and in blue states. In giant cities and smaller suburbs.”

The Marvel movie, which so far has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Black Panther” is directed by Ryan Coogler, based on a screenplay written by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole.

More Film

  • Black Panther Trailer

    'Black Panther' Sees More Imax Pre-Sales Than Any Other Marvel Film

    “Black Panther” is four days away from its wide release, and has already become the biggest seller of advance Imax tickets of any Marvel title, Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster told Variety on Monday. “We have a movie that has clearly captured the zeitgeist,” Foster said. “Pre-sales are the surest way to see how momentum is […]

  • Serenity

    Matthew McConaughey-Anne Hathaway Drama 'Serenity' Gets Awards-Season Release Date

    “Black Panther” is four days away from its wide release, and has already become the biggest seller of advance Imax tickets of any Marvel title, Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster told Variety on Monday. “We have a movie that has clearly captured the zeitgeist,” Foster said. “Pre-sales are the surest way to see how momentum is […]

  • Omari Hardwick and Meagan Good appear

    Facebook's 'Seen' Initiative Helps Connect Underrepresented Filmmakers With Audiences

    “Black Panther” is four days away from its wide release, and has already become the biggest seller of advance Imax tickets of any Marvel title, Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster told Variety on Monday. “We have a movie that has clearly captured the zeitgeist,” Foster said. “Pre-sales are the surest way to see how momentum is […]

  • Bette Midler Sharon Stone

    Bette Midler, Sharon Stone to Star in 'The Tale of the Allergist's Wife' Movie

    “Black Panther” is four days away from its wide release, and has already become the biggest seller of advance Imax tickets of any Marvel title, Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster told Variety on Monday. “We have a movie that has clearly captured the zeitgeist,” Foster said. “Pre-sales are the surest way to see how momentum is […]

  • Jim Parsons

    Jim Parsons to Star in 'The Legend of Georgia McBride' Movie

    “Black Panther” is four days away from its wide release, and has already become the biggest seller of advance Imax tickets of any Marvel title, Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster told Variety on Monday. “We have a movie that has clearly captured the zeitgeist,” Foster said. “Pre-sales are the surest way to see how momentum is […]

  • Michael Fassbender'Alien: Covenant' film photocall, Villamagna

    Michael Fassbender to Star in Feature-Length 'Kung Fury'

    “Black Panther” is four days away from its wide release, and has already become the biggest seller of advance Imax tickets of any Marvel title, Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster told Variety on Monday. “We have a movie that has clearly captured the zeitgeist,” Foster said. “Pre-sales are the surest way to see how momentum is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad