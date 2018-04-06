Adaptive Studios Hires Industry Veteran Steven Foster (EXCLUSIVE)

Adaptive Studios, an upstart studio focused on short-form content for digital platforms, has hired HBO veteran Steven Foster as head of original content.

He will oversee all Adaptive’s original TV, film, publishing and digital content. Foster had been responsible for supporting the quality of the HBO Films’ brand by managing film projects from development through production, post-production and marketing. Adaptive made the announcement Friday.

“As Adaptive continues to iterate and innovate on the development process, it is important to integrate the insight of a seasoned traditional development executive,” said Perrin Chiles, CEO of Adaptive Studios. “Steve’s background and experience aligns with Adaptive’s goals and will assist us in accelerating development across our TV, film, publishing and digital content arms.”

While at HBO, which he joined in 2011, Foster worked on “Behind the Candelabra,” “Bessie,” “Clear History,” “Confirmation,” “Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight,” “Notes From the Field” and “Paterno.” Foster also worked with Adaptive Studios on the fourth season of “Project Greenlight.”

“Adaptive continues to acquire compelling IP and has proven success in the marketplace with fresh ideas and bold content,” said Foster. “I’m excited to continue my relationship with the Adaptive team as we expand our reach across TV, film, publishing and digital.”

Prior to joining HBO, Foster worked at Scott Free, where he helped oversee the development and production of “Gladiator” and “Hannibal.” He has also executive produced numerous national and regional television commercials.

Adaptive’s partners include AMC Networks, HBO, Netflix, Verizon, Miramax, FX Networks, YouTube Red, Fox Animation, 21 Laps, and Lionsgate. In February, Adaptive closed a $16.5 million Series B round of funding, led by AMC Networks with participation from Atwater Capital.