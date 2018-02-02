Adam Shankman to Direct Taraji P. Henson in ‘What Men Want’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Players is moving quickly on the its latest comedy “What Men Want,” tapping Adam Shankman to direct the film, which is inspired by the Nancy Meyers’ 2000 rom-com, “What Women Want.”

Taraji P. Henson is set to star in the pic, with Will Packer and James Lopez producing and Shankman executive producing.

The original movie starred Mel Gibson as a marketing exec who suddenly has the ability to hear what women are thinking after a freak accident. In the remake, the roles are reversed, with Henson playing sports agent who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

The project, set to bow on Jan. 11, 2019, will be spearheaded by Brian Robbins and Ali Bell under the newly formed division at Paramount.

Shankman is set to have a huge year ahead of him, as sources tell Variety that after production wraps on “What Men Want,” the director plans on segueing over to the “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted” with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey expected to return.

Shankman most recently directed and executive produced the YouTube Red pilot “Step Up: High Water,” which premiered this week. He is repped by UTA and Bloom Hergott.

Henson is coming off the action pic “Proud Mary” and can be seen next as the lead in Lionsgate’s “Acrimony.” She is repped by UTA, Vincent Cirrincione and Meyer & Downs. Packer is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.