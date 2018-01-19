Film News Roundup: Billy Bob Thornton, Carla Juri, Charlie Hunnam Join ‘A Million Little Pieces’ Movie

In today’s film news roundup, Billy Bob Thornton signs up for “A Million Little Pieces,” “The Bricklayer” moves forward, and Greenwich Entertainment finds its first release.

CASTINGS

Billy Bob Thornton, Carla Juri, and Charlie Hunnam have joined Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Giovanni Ribisi in the detox drama “A Million Little Pieces.”

Sam Taylor-Johnson is directing for Brad Weston’s Makeready. Makeready’s Pam Abdy is producing with the Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who are married, adapted the script from James Frey’s 2003 book “A Million Little Pieces.” Though the novel was promoted as a memoir, it was later discovered that many of the events described in the book never happened.

Makeready will fully finance the film. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and plans to take the project to Berlin.

Thornton will play the Leonard role. He is repped by WME and Media Talent Group; Juri by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Anonymous Content; and Hunnam by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Group. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

ECLECTIC DEAL

Heidi Jo Markel’s Eclectic Pictures has signed a multi-picture deal with Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media with “The Bricklayer” as the first project, Variety has learned exclusively.

Gerard Butler is attached to produce along with Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson are producing on behalf of G-Base. Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Noah Boyd, the story centers on a former CIA agent now working as a bricklayer, who is forced back into the agency when a maniacal extortionist aims to destroy U.S. intelligence through a series of bizarre killings. Hannah Weg’s screenplay adaptation is currently out to directors.

Additional titles in the deal include the sci-fi actioner “Michael Zero,” written by Adam Alleca. Markel is also executive producing “Angel Has Fallen,” the third installment of the franchise starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Tim Blake Nelson, Holt McCallany, and Jada Pinkett Smith, with principal photography in February.

Eclectic is also developing with Millennium an untitled female-driven actioner and a female-driven socially conscious drama, to be announced at a later date. Markel is also executive producing “Drug Tunnel” which is currently casting.

GREENWICH RELEASE

Greenwich Entertainment has bought U.S. distribution rights to the documentary “Itzhak,” directed by Alison Chernick, as its initial release.

The movie is an intimate look at the life and career of musician, Itzhak Perlman, widely considered the world’s greatest violinist.

“Itzhak” was selected as the opening night film at the Hamptons International Film Festival and won Best of Fest at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Greenwich will release the film across the country beginning March 9 in New York and it will be broadcast on PBS’s “American Masters” in October as part of their National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Itzhak” was produced by Chernick and executive produced by Michael Kantor and Penny Lieberman. The filmmakers were represented by Cinetic/ Submarine who negotiated the deal with attorney Greg S. Bernstein on behalf of Greenwich.