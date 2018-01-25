Academy Museum’s Chief Operating Officer Rich Cherry to Resign

Rich Cherry, the chief operating officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s yet-to-open film museum, has resigned after one year in the position.

AMPAS made the announcement Wednesday evening in a statement that said Cherry would depart at the end of February. It did not explain why he was leaving.

“The Academy is grateful to Rich Cherry for his service over the past year as our Chief Operating Officer,” it said. “During his time with the Museum, he helped guide us effectively through a critical period of construction and institutional planning. Rich will remain with the Museum through the end of February. We wish him success as he focuses on his museum consultancy firm. The Museum has begun a search for the next COO.”

Cherry took the post in February 2017. He previously was involved with the construction of The Broad museum in downtown Los Angeles.

The film museum’s construction was originally scheduled to completed in 2017, but its opening has been delayed until early 2019. It is located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue and designed by architect Renzo Piano.

It will feature six floors of exhibition spaces, a movie theater, education and special event spaces, conservation areas, a café and a gift shop. Haim and Cheryl Saban gave $50 million last year to the project and the Academy renamed the May Company building as the Saban Building. A spherical addition will include a 1,000-seat theater and a rooftop terrace connected to the Saban Building with glass bridges.