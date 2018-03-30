Aaron Norris to Direct Stock-Car Racing Movie ‘Maximum Speed’

Aaron Norris will produce and direct “Maximum Speed,” the first in a planned franchise tapping into the global market for high-speed car action films such as the “Fast and Furious” movies.

“Maximum Speed” is aimed at taking advantage of the popularity of stock-car racing and the Western culture of bull-riding and honky-tonks. Pre-production will begin upon completion of funding, and filming is scheduled to begin in Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina in the mid-summer or early fall, based on track availability.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Petty Racing have been consulting on the film, assisting with locations, tracks, cars, props, corporate sponsors, and all elements related to the filming of stock-car racing. Executive producer Tristin Fowler, an Oklahoma-based business executive, told Variety that major national sponsors have already committed to the film.

“We are very excited to have the support from the grassroots racing community and several NASCAR team owners and drivers,” Fowler said. “‘Maximum Speed’ is a family film that delivers a message of life lessons, moral values and redemption.”

The script, written by Fowler, Leon Beck, and Eric Brooks, centers on Cody Wade, a young bull rider and the son of a racing legend who returns to stock-car racing to save the family legacy. Wade Motorsports only has one good driver, a rookie who’s fast and bold and the only woman on the circuit. Racing again is the only option, since Cody’s older brother is driving for his father’s arch enemy that wants to eliminate Wade Motorsports.

Along with Norris, Ed Elbert is producing. His credits include “Anna and the King,” “The Martian Child,” and “The Mighty Quinn.” He also helped create and execute the pre-release distribution strategy for the first “Star Wars” movie and served as VP of marketing for Robert Altman’s production company.

Aaron Norris, the brother of Chuck Norris, produced, executive produced or supervised over 200 episodes of “Walker, Texas Ranger.” His feature film directing credits include “Braddock: Missing in Action,” “Platoon Leader,” “The Hitman,” and “Hellbound.” He is currently president of the United Fighting Arts Federation, a worldwide organization of more than 3,000 black belts, and has a background in auto racing.

Eric Norris, the youngest son of Chuck Norris, will serve as stunt coordinator and second unit director. He has directed 20 television shows and movies. He is currently stunt coordinator and second unit director for “Hawaii Five-O.”