Cannes: Aaron Kwok and Miao Miao to Shoot ‘June’ in May

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese actress Miao Miao (“Youth”) will star in big-budget suspense drama “June.”

The film begins production in New York this month, and is the feature-length debut of U.S.-based Chinese director Wang Yang. Wang adapted the movie from her short film “The Little Violinist,” which has had an award-winning career.

“June” is the story of an aspiring cellist who grew up in New York’s Chinatown. Her life is turned upside-down when she discovers a secret about her loving father. With the strain of preparing for a life-changing music competition, combined with the trauma of searching through his mysterious past, her life as she knows it rapidly begins to unravel.

The project was announced on Wednesday evening at a glitzy event in Cannes.

The film is one of the first live-action features produced by Tianying Media, part of the Tianjin North group, which is better known for animation work. Arri China is co-producing the film, which marks the first time the company is engaging in Chinese production. Arri Media is handling European sales. Rights sales for the rest of the world are handled by Tianying Media.

“The taste of the ever-changing Chinese market seems to be moving from big-budgeted fantasy period films to more personal, emotional and intimate contemporary stories that truly touch hearts,” said Elliot Tong, the Hong Kong-based executive who is a consultant to the production.