Cannes: Aaron Kwok and Miao Miao to Shoot ‘June’ in May

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Blaise Tassou 0033(6)09 34 92 95

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese actress Miao Miao (“Youth”) will star in big-budget suspense drama “June.”

The film begins production in New York this month, and is the feature-length debut of U.S.-based Chinese director Wang Yang. Wang adapted the movie from her short film “The Little Violinist,” which has had an award-winning career.

“June” is the story of an aspiring cellist who grew up in New York’s Chinatown. Her life is turned upside-down when she discovers a secret about her loving father. With the strain of preparing for a life-changing music competition, combined with the trauma of searching through his mysterious past, her life as she knows it rapidly begins to unravel.

The project was announced on Wednesday evening at a glitzy event in Cannes.

The film is one of the first live-action features produced by Tianying Media, part of the Tianjin North group, which is better known for animation work. Arri China is co-producing the film, which marks the first time the company is engaging in Chinese production. Arri Media is handling European sales. Rights sales for the rest of the world are handled by Tianying Media.

“The taste of the ever-changing Chinese market seems to be moving from big-budgeted fantasy period films to more personal, emotional and intimate contemporary stories that truly touch hearts,” said Elliot Tong, the Hong Kong-based executive who is a consultant to the production.

More Film

  • moviepass card

    MoviePass Parent’s Stock Plunges Again Following Warning on Cash Burn

    Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese actress Miao Miao (“Youth”) will star in big-budget suspense drama “June.” The film begins production in New York this month, and is the feature-length debut of U.S.-based Chinese director Wang Yang. Wang adapted the movie from her short film “The Little Violinist,” which has had an award-winning career. […]

  • promenade Cannes Croisette Cannes Placeholder

    Blockchain-Based Rights Trading Platform Cinemarket Launches at Cannes

    Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese actress Miao Miao (“Youth”) will star in big-budget suspense drama “June.” The film begins production in New York this month, and is the feature-length debut of U.S.-based Chinese director Wang Yang. Wang adapted the movie from her short film “The Little Violinist,” which has had an award-winning career. […]

  • Cannes: Aaron Kwok and Miao Miao

    Cannes: Aaron Kwok and Miao Miao to Shoot 'June' in May

    Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese actress Miao Miao (“Youth”) will star in big-budget suspense drama “June.” The film begins production in New York this month, and is the feature-length debut of U.S.-based Chinese director Wang Yang. Wang adapted the movie from her short film “The Little Violinist,” which has had an award-winning career. […]

  • Channing Tatum'Comrade Detective' TV show premiere,

    STX Joins Channing Tatum, Tencent on 'Zombie Brother' Movie

    Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese actress Miao Miao (“Youth”) will star in big-budget suspense drama “June.” The film begins production in New York this month, and is the feature-length debut of U.S.-based Chinese director Wang Yang. Wang adapted the movie from her short film “The Little Violinist,” which has had an award-winning career. […]

  • Felicity Jones Swan Lake

    Felicity Jones Joins 'Dragon Rider' Animated Movie

    Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese actress Miao Miao (“Youth”) will star in big-budget suspense drama “June.” The film begins production in New York this month, and is the feature-length debut of U.S.-based Chinese director Wang Yang. Wang adapted the movie from her short film “The Little Violinist,” which has had an award-winning career. […]

  • Gnome Alone

    'Shrek' Producer John Williams Partners With Riverstone Pictures

    Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese actress Miao Miao (“Youth”) will star in big-budget suspense drama “June.” The film begins production in New York this month, and is the feature-length debut of U.S.-based Chinese director Wang Yang. Wang adapted the movie from her short film “The Little Violinist,” which has had an award-winning career. […]

  • Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder

    Cornerstone, X Filme, Joel Michaels to Remake Horror 'The Changeling'

    Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese actress Miao Miao (“Youth”) will star in big-budget suspense drama “June.” The film begins production in New York this month, and is the feature-length debut of U.S.-based Chinese director Wang Yang. Wang adapted the movie from her short film “The Little Violinist,” which has had an award-winning career. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad