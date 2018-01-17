James Patterson’s Aaron Hernandez Book in the Works as a Movie

The Mark Gordon Company has acquired the feature film rights to the upcoming book “All-American Murder: The Rise and Fall of Aaron Hernandez, the Superstar Whose Life Ended on Murderer’s Row.”

The book, written by bestselling author James Patterson and Alex Abramovich with Mike Harvkey, will be published by Little, Brown and Company on Jan. 22.

Patterson will executive produce. MGC’s Mark Gordon and Matt Jackson will produce the project with Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout.

“All-American Murder” includes first-person accounts and untold stories about Hernandez, who was found dead in his jail cell last April 17. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

Hernandez was a successful professional football player for three seasons until he was arrested in 2013 and charged with murder of a semi-professional player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to serve life in prison.

“The real, shocking events that led to Aaron Hernandez’s harrowing fall from NFL stardom gripped America’s attention and imprinted itself on today’s cultural zeitgeist,” said Gordon. “James is unmatched in his storytelling and reporting talents, and he chronicles this story with incredible insight and nuance. There is no other person with whom to collaborate to bring this timely film to life.”

Patterson is a prolific author with the Alex Cross, Michael Bennett, Women’s Murder Club, Maximum Ride, Daniel X, NYPD Red, Witch and Wizard, and Private series. Josh Phillips and Joanne Lee will oversee for MGC.

Gordon’s credits as a producer include “Molly’s Game,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Steve Jobs,” and “The Patriot.”