A24 Lands Rights to Sundance and SXSW Drama ‘Never Goin’ Back’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In anticipation of its SXSW premiere on Friday, A24 has acquired worldwide rights to Augustine Frizzell’s feature directorial debut, “Never Goin’ Back.”

The movie, featuring breakout performances from Maia Mitchell and Cami Morrone, and co-starring Kyle Mooney, made its world premiere to enthusiastic response at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Frizzell also wrote the script. Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, David Lowery, and Liz Cardenas produced — the same team behind A24’s critically lauded “A Ghost Story.” A24 plans to release the pic sometime this year.

“I am beyond thrilled to partner with A24 on the release of ‘Never Goin’ Back,'” Frizzell said. “They’re my dream company and consistently put out my favorite films every year (and with the coolest marketing campaigns!)”

The drama is a fresh and funny look at female friendship, following lifelong best friends Angela and Jessie, who dream of escaping their waitressing jobs at a low-rent Texas diner. Taking place over the course of just a few days, the film follows their hilarious and unpredictable misadventures on the streets of suburban Dallas, as they attempt increasingly madcap and wild schemes to try and raise some cash.

“Frizzell has made a wondrous, winning, and enormously impressive directorial debut,” an A24 execs said. “It’s an infectiously fun and uniquely modern look at two scrappy young women pursuing a dream, and more broadly a touching and relatable ode to the bonds of female friendship. We’re so thrilled to be working with Augustine and our good friends at Sailor Bear to bring this movie to audiences around the world.”

Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.