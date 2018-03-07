A24 Buys Horror Spec From ‘Cat Person’ Author

A24 is launching development of the horror movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” written by “Cat Person” author Kristen Ropuenian, in the company’s first purchase of a spec script.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” is Roupenian’s foray into the screenwriting space. A24 did not disclose details of the story, other than saying it infuses a “fresh, incisive perspective” into the horror genre, mixing together elements of shrewd character study, mystery and deep-seeded scares.

A24 is fast-tracking the film for production. CAA brokered the deal.

Ropuenian is the author of the popular New Yorker fiction story “Cat Person.” After being published in December, “Cat Person,” which follows a downhill relationship and delves into the dynamics of millennial dating, turned into a viral phenomenon and became the most-read fiction story the New Yorker published throughout all of 2017.

Ropuenian also just made a major seven figure deal with Scout Press for her next collection of stories.

A24 is a production-finance-distribution company that was launched in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges. A24’s coming-of-age drama “Moonlight” won the Academy Award Best Picture last year for “Moonlight.” Its also handled Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” which was nominated for five Oscars this year.

Ropuenian is repped by CAA and Union Literary.