A24 Co-Founder John Hodges Exits

John Hodges is leaving A24, the Oscar-winning indie studio that he co-founded. The company said he will exit to focus on “future opportunities,” but did not clarify beyond that statement.

A24, which was founded in 2012, said that no additional changes in management will be made.

“John has been a trusted partner who helped conceive A24 and for that we will always be grateful,” A24 noted. “Since then his contributions to growing the company have been invaluable and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Hodges said in a statement, “I am incredibly proud of the company we created and of the amazing team at A24 that has been integral to its success. Over the past six years I have been fortunate to work with a diverse group of talented storytellers across film and TV and look forward to continuing those collaborations in my future endeavors.”

Hodges teamed with Daniel Katz and David Fenkel to launch the company, which is based in New York City. Its first release was “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III” in 2013, followed by “Spring Breakers” later that year.

The company’s best known movies include “Ex Machina,” “Room,” “The Witch,” “Amy” and ” Moonlight,” which won the 2016 Academy Award for best picture, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali. A24 also released 2017’s “Lady Bird,” an acclaimed coming-of-age story from Greta Gerwig, picking up a best picture nod. A24’s television division released “The Carmichael Show.”

Hodges, along with Katz and Fenkel, largely shunned the spotlight, giving few interviews even as A24 made a name for itself by releasing edgier, filmmaker-driven fare from directors such as Lenny Abrahamson, Alex Garland, and the Safdie Brothers.