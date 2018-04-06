‘A Quiet Place’ Makes Loud Thursday Debut With $4.3 Million

Horror-thriller “A Quiet Place” has opened with an impressive $4.3 million at 2,740 North American locations in Thursday night preview showings, while “Blockers” took in $1.5 million at 2,650 sites in previews.

Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, has been forecasted to debut with as much as $30 million from 3,508 locations. The film, which opened at South by Southwest to rave reviews, currently boasts a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Office” star Krasinski directed the story of an isolated family of four who must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

Universal’s “Blockers” is expected to pull in between $16 million and $20 million at 3,379 theaters. Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena play parents trying to stop their teen daughters’ pact to lose their virginity on prom night.

“Blockers” marks the directorial debut of Kay Cannon, who wrote the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy. It was produced by Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and James Weaver, and is currently averaging 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Blockers,” which also debuted last month at South by Southwest, is probably going to be in a battle for second place with the sophomore weekend of Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.” The Warner Bros. sci-fi movie has grossed $68.3 million domestically in its first week

Entertainment Studios’ drama “Chappaquiddick” opened with $175,000 at 1,146 sites in Thursday night previews. “Chappaquiddick” is aiming for $4 million at 1,560 locations.

Jason Clarke portrays Ted Kennedy while Kate Mara plays Mary Jo Kopechne, who died in the 1969 car accident. The film has received solid critical support with an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The overall domestic box office has declined by 4.4% to $2.94 billion as of April 4, according to comScore. Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has been the year’s major success story with $655.6 million in seven weeks with five straight weekend victories.

“Black Panther” should take in about $7 million in its eighth weekend and top “Titanic” as the third-largest domestic grosser of all time, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avatar.”

