‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel in the Works at Paramount

A Quiet Place
Paramount Pictures is already working on a sequel to “A Quiet Place,” the studio’s chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos said at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to say that we’re already working on the sequel to ‘A Quiet Place,'” the executive told the room of exhibitors.

Gianopulos did not provide any further details, including if director and star John Krasinski will be returning.

“A Quiet Place” scored the second-biggest domestic debut of 2018 so far when it launched earlier this month with $50 million. The horror-thriller generated some serious buzz after it premiered at South by Southwest, and boasts a sterling 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s managed to show staying power at the box office as well. After being dethroned for a week by “Rampage,” “A Quiet Place” returned to the No. 1 spot in its third frame this past weekend. It has grossed $213 million worldwide so far, with $134 million of that coming from the U.S.

It marks the first major success for Gianopulos after he took the job at Paramount last year. He was previously head of 20th Century Fox’s movie studio.

Krasinski and Emily Blunt starred in “A Quiet Place,” which followed a family as they struggled to hide from creatures who hunt by sound.

