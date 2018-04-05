Omari Hardwick-Meagan Good Romance ‘A Boy. A Girl. A Dream’ Sells to Goldwyn

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired worldwide rights to Omari Hardwick-Meagan Good’s romance drama “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.”

The distributor announced the deal Thursday and did not give a release date. The producer is Datari Turner through his Datari Turner Productions with Qasim Basir (“Destined”) directing from his own script.

Hardwick is playing a Los Angeles club promoter on the night of the 2016 presidential election. He meets a woman named Free (played by Good) who challenges him to revisit his broken dreams during a series of unfortunate events that happen as Donald Trump surges ahead over Hillary Clinton in the race for electoral votes to win the White House.

The film, which debuted in January at the Sundance Film Festival, also stars Jay Ellis (“Insecure”), Dijon Talton, Wesley Jonathan, and Affion Crockett. Hardwick and Good are executive producers on the film along with Jash’d Belcher, Louis Steyn, TJ Steyn, Jamal Chilton, Tim Weatherspoon, and Phil Thornton.

“We’re thrilled to be working with such remarkable talent such as Omari Hardwick and Meagan Good, whose relationship over the course of this one night is a powerful yet understated emotional journey,” said Meg Longo, senior director of sales and marketing at Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The deal was negotiated by Longo with CAA, Turner, and attorney Linda Lichter of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman on behalf of the filmmakers.