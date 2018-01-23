Oscar Nominations Scorecard by Film and Studio

Shape of Water
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

The 2018 Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday, and “Shape of Water” and Fox Searchlight led the scoreboard for film and distributors.

Fox Searchlight landed 20 nominations, thanks to nods from “Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which scored seven. Both movies were nominated for best picture, lead actress, supporting actor, original screenplay, editing, and original score.

“Dunkirk” landed eight noms for Warner Bros., while “Blade Runner 2049” brought in five. “Darkest Hour,” “Phantom Thread,” and “Victoria and Abdul” secured Focus Features 14 mentions.

See the full list of Oscar nominations here. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 90th annual ceremony for the second time. The show airs live on ABC on March 4.

Below is a quantified breakdown of which films and networks collected the most accolades, not including short films or documentary short subjects.

Nominations by film:

“The Shape of Water”  13
“Dunkirk” 8
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 7
“Darkest Hour” 6
“Phantom Thread” 6
“Blade Runner 2049” 5
“Lady Bird” 5
“Call Me by Your Name” 4
“Get Out” 4
“Mudbound” 4
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” 4
“Baby Driver” 3
“I, Tonya” 3
“Beauty and the Beast” 2
“Coco” 2
“The Post” 2
“Victoria & Abdul” 2
“The Florida Project” 1
“Roman J. Israel, Esq.” 1
“Molly’s Game” 1
“Logan” 1
“Disaster Artist” 1
“Kong: Skull Island” 1
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” 1
“War for the Planet of the Apes” 1
“Wonder” 1
“The Big Sick” 1
“All the Money in the World” 1

Nominations by distribution company:

Fox Searchlight 20
Focus Features 14
Warner Bros. 14
Walt Disney 10
20th Century Fox 7
Netflix 7
A24 7
Sony Pictures Releasing 5
Sony Pictures Classics 6
Universal 4
Neon/30 West 3
Amazon 1
Lionsgate 1
Gkids 1
Grasshopper Films 1
Good Deed 1
Magnolia Pictures 1
Open Road/Global Road 1
PBS 1
STX Entertainment 1

