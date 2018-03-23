‘The Good Place,’ ‘Downsizing’ Among 2018 Environmental Media Award Nominees

The Environmental Media Association announced the full list of nominees for its 28th annual Environmental Media Awards on Friday.

This year, the EMA Awards show will be held in Los Angeles at the Montage Beverly Hills on May 22. Fox, Sony, and HBO top the 2018 nominees with three nods each.

In the running for the feature film award are 20th Century Fox’s “Ferdinand” with voice stars John Cena and Kate McKinnon; Paramount Pictures film “Downsizing” starring Matt Damon; Sony Pictures Television’s “Flint,” which premiered on Lifetime; and Gerard Butler’s “Geostorm” from Warner Bros. Pictures, Skydance, and Electric Entertainment.

“The Good Place” episode “Somewhere Else” and “The Blacklist” episode “The Invisible Hand” scored two nominations for NBCUniversal in the categories of television episodic comedy and television episodic drama, respectively.

The EMA Awards honor film and television productions and individuals who try to increase public knowledge of environmental issues and thus inspire people to take action.

See the full list of the 2018 Annual Environmental Media Award nominees below.

Feature Film

Ferdinand (20th Century Fox)

Downsizing (Paramount Pictures)

Flint (Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime)

Geostorm (Warner Bros. Pictures, Skydance, and Electric Entertainment)

Documentary Film

Third Industrial Revolution (Viceland)

Jane (National Geographic)

Ghost of The Mountains (Disneynature)

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution (HBO Documentary Films and The Redford Center)

Television Episodic Drama

The Blacklist – “The Invisible Hand” (Sony Pictures/NBCUniversal)

Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams – “Crazy Diamond” (Sony Pictures/Channel 4 and Amazon)

Famous In Love – “La La Locked” (Warner Horizon Scripted Television/Freeform)

Television Episodic Comedy

The Good Place – “Somewhere Else” (NBCUniversal)

Adam Ruins Everything – “Adam Ruins The Suburbs” (TruTV)

American Housewife – “Back to School” (ABC Studios)

Reality Television

VICE: Dirty Oil and Rebuilding our Reefs – “Ep 78” (HBO)

Caribbean Pirate Treasure – “Ship Sinker: Lighthouse Reef in Belize” (Travel Channel)

StarTalk Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic)

Children’s Television

Ready Jet Go! – “Back To Bortron 7” (PBS Kids)

Cyberchase – “Back to Canalia’s Future” (PBS Kids)

Sesame Street – “The Helpful Cloud” (HBO)