‘I, Tonya,’ ‘The Shape of Water’ Win at 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards

“I, Tonya” and “The Shape of Water” took home some of the top awards at the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tuesday night.

Guillermo Del Toro and Kerry Washington were among those honored. The majority of nominees and honorees wore black to show support for the Time’s Up movement.

Del Toro was presented with the Distinguished Collaborator award while Washington received the Spotlight award.

John Mollo, Oscar award-winning costume designer behind the original “Star Wars” series and “Gandhi,” was posthumously inducted into the Costume Designers Guild Hall of Fame.

Nominated in the excellence in contemporary film category were Nadine Haders for “Get Out,” Jennifer Johnson for “I, Tonya,” Arianne Phillips for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” April Napier, and Melissa Toth for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Johnson, for “I, Tonya,” was the winner.

Luis Sequeira won for “The Shape of Water” in the excellence in period film category, beating out Jeffrey Kurland for “Dunkirk,” Ellen Mirojnick for “The Greatest Showman,” Alexandra Byrne for “Murder on the Orient Express,” and Mark Bridges for “Phantom Thread.“

Related Why Laura Branigan's 'Gloria' Is the Perfect Song for an On-Screen Crime Scheme 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Adds Bradley Whitford in Recurring Role

Other winners from the evening were Ane Crabtree for excellence in contemporary television for her designs in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Jane Petrie for excellence in period television for her work on “The Crown,” and Michele Clapton for excellence in sci-fi or fantasy television for her designs in “Game of Thrones.”

Full list of 2018 CDG award winners below (winners in bold).

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Get Out” (Nadine Haders)

“I, Tonya” (Jennifer Johnson)

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (Arianne Phillips)

“Lady Bird” (April Napier)

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Melissa Toth)

Excellence in Period Film

“Dunkirk” (Jeffrey Kurland)

“The Greatest Showman” (Ellen Mirojnick)

“Murder on the Orient Express” (Alexandra Byrne)

“Phantom Thread” (Mark Bridges)

“The Shape of Water” (Luis Sequeira)

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Beauty and the Beast” (Jacqueline Durran)

“Blade Runner 2049” (Renée April)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (Michael Kaplan)

“Thor: Ragnarok” (Mayes C. Rubeo)

“Wonder Woman” (Lindy Hemming)

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“American Horror Story: Cult” (Sarah Evelyn Bram)

“Big Little Lies” (Alix Friedberg)

“Grace and Frankie” (Allyson B. Fanger)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Ane Crabtree)

“The Young Pope” (Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli)

Excellence in Period Television

“The Crown” (Jane Petrie)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (Lou Eyrich)

“Glow” (Beth Morgan)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Donna Zakowska)

“Stranger Things” (Kim Wilcox)

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Black Mirror: USS Callister” (Maja Meschede)

“Game of Thrones” (Michele Clapton)

“Once Upon a Time” (Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester)

“Sleepy Hollow” (Mairi Chisholm)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Gersha Phillips)

Excellence in Short Form Design

“Assassin’s Creed” – “I Am,” Commercial (Patrik Milani)

Elton John featuring Marilyn Manson: “Tiny Dancer,” Music Video (Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz)

Katy Perry – “Chained to the Rhythm,” Music Video (B. Ăkerlund)

“Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14: The End of History Illusion,” Short Film (Mindy Le Brock)

P!NK – “Beautiful Trauma,” Music Video (Kim Bowen)

Career Achievement Award

Joanna Johnson

Distinguished Collaborator Award

Guillermo del Toro

Distinguished Service Award

Maggie Schpak

Lacoste Spotlight Award

Kerry Washington