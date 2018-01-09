10 Things to Know About This Year’s BAFTA Nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the nominations for its film awards Tuesday. The BAFTAs are the most glittering film awards outside the U.S. and are often seen as an Oscar bellwether.

Here are 10 things to know about the new crop of nominees:

1.) For the fifth year in a row, not a single woman has been nominated in the best director category. The last female director to be nominated was Kathryn Bigelow, in 2013, for “Zero Dark Thirty.”

2.) Eight actors have received their first-ever BAFTA nominations: Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”), Woody Harrelson (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”), Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”), and Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”). In addition, Kaluuya and Chalamet are up against each other in two different categories: for leading actor and for BAFTA’s Rising Star award, the only category whose winner is decided by public vote.

3.) Of the 20 nominated performers, only two are not white: Kaluuya and Octavia Spencer, who is nominated for best supporting actress for “The Shape of Water.”

4.) Of all the nominated performers, the most BAFTA-decorated is Daniel Day-Lewis, who earned his seventh leading-actor nomination, for “Phantom Thread.” He’s won four times (“My Left Foot,” “Gangs of New York,” “There Will Be Blood,” “Lincoln”).

5.) Of the actresses, Kristin Scott Thomas has garnered the most BAFTA nominations, with five. Her only win came 22 years ago, as supporting actress in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Annette Bening, Frances McDormand and Saoirse Ronan each have four nominations to their name, but only Bening has taken home the golden mask, in 2000, as leading actress in “American Beauty.”

6.) Jamie Bell, who scored his second BAFTA nomination for his performance in “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” won the leading actor award in 2001 for “Billy Elliot.” He was just 14 at the time.

7.) If Christopher Plummer, who is 88, wins for best supporting actor for “All the Money in the World,” he will break his own record as the oldest-ever winner in that category. He was 82 when he won in 2012 for “Beginners.”

8.) On the strength of “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards,” 20th Century Fox scored the most BAFTA nominations this year of any distributor, with 22. Disney, which is acquiring Fox, netted only five nominations (two apiece for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and one for “Coco”), even though Disney films accounted for 19.2% of last year’s record box-office haul in Britain.

9.) Nominees were chosen by BAFTA’s 6,500 members (the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a similar number of voting members). Voting opened in mid-December and closed Jan. 2.

10.) The British academy’s president is Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne and who got his acting break last year when he played a storm trooper (uncredited) in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”