Variety‘s fourth annual “10 Europeans to Watch” celebration in collaboration with Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg competed for the attention of the thousands in attendance at Medienboard’s swank Ritz bash Saturday with piquant pots of hot German food awaiting the attendees post-speeches, and a 500,000 euros ($620,600) check from Constantin Film presented onstage by the distribution-production company’s topper Martin Moszkowicz to Medienboard co-chiefs Kirsten Niehuus and Helge Juergens as repayment for megahit “Fack ju Göhte 3.”

After serenading event partner and country music fan Niehuus with a few bars of a Merle Haggard classic, Variety executive editor Steven Gaydos dug into the task of shepherding this year’s 10 Euros induction ceremony into the spotlight at one of the Berlin Film Festival’s most sought-after and lively parties.

Nine of the 10 Europeans to Watch were on hand for the event, with the exception of Swiss actress Ella Rumpf, who starred in Julia Ducournau’s “Raw.” Those in attendance included: