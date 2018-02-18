10 Europeans to Watch Debut to Thousands in Berlin

Variety‘s fourth annual “10 Europeans to Watch” celebration in collaboration with Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg competed for the attention of the thousands in attendance at Medienboard’s swank Ritz bash Saturday with piquant pots of hot German food awaiting the attendees post-speeches, and a 500,000 euros ($620,600) check from Constantin Film presented onstage by the distribution-production company’s topper Martin Moszkowicz to Medienboard co-chiefs Kirsten Niehuus and Helge Juergens as repayment for megahit “Fack ju Göhte 3.”
After serenading event partner and country music fan Niehuus with a few bars of a Merle Haggard classic, Variety executive editor Steven Gaydos dug into the task of shepherding this year’s 10 Euros induction ceremony into the spotlight at one of the Berlin Film Festival’s most sought-after and lively parties.
Nine of the 10 Europeans to Watch were on hand for the event, with the exception of Swiss actress Ella Rumpf, who starred in Julia Ducournau’s “Raw.” Those in attendance included:
- Mehdi, Milad and Misam Avaz, the writing-directing-producing team behind Denmark’s Rocket Road Pictures and multiple Danish Oscars nominee “While We Live”
- Italian director Laura Bispuri, whose “Daughter of Mine” is unspooling in competition at the Berlinale today
- Swedish animation auteur Linda Hamback, who brought her whimsical new “Gordon and Paddy” toon to the Fest
- Breakout German thesp Louis Hofmann, best known for “Land of Mine” and who can be seen in Netflix series “Dark” and upcoming Jennifer Lawrence thriller “Red Sparrow”
- German actor Tim Kalkhof, who follows his acclaimed role in “The Cakemaker” with Vaclav Marhoul’s new adaptation of Jerzy Kosinski’s “The Painted Bird”
- German writer-director Philipp Eichholtz, whose latest feature “Away You Go” opened the Fest’s Perspektive Deutsches Kino section
- Exciting new Polish docmaker Marta Prus, coming off the success her much-lauded Russian gymnasts feature, “Over the Limit”
- German director Jan Zabeil, fresh from nabbing Locarno’s Piazza Grande Award with his film “Three Peaks”
- Danish writer-director Martin Zandvliet, who is following his Oscar-nommed “Land of Mine” with Jared Leto starrer “The Outsider”