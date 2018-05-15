‘Waiting for the Barbarians’ Getting Financed by AMBI Media Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Media Group will fully finance the upcoming adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s prize-winning novel “Waiting for the Barbarians.”

Ciro Guerra (“Embrace the Serpent,” “Birds of Passage”) is directing the film. AMBI Media Group will produce with Michael Fitzgerald and Olga Segura.

AMBI Group is a consortium of film development, production, finance and distribution companies wholly owned and operated by Iervolino and Monika Gomez del Campo Bacardi, Lady of Bayfield Hall, better known as “Monika Bacardi.”

Among the films on AMBI’s slate are the stock car racing film “Trading Paint” with John Travolta and Shania Twain; the romantic drama “Blue Night” with Sarah Jessica Parker, which just bowed at Tribeca; and “Lamborghini – The Legend” starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin.

“Waiting for the Barbarians” centers on the crisis of conscience of a magistrate from a small colonial town. After he witnesses the cruel treatment of prisoners of war, he begins to question imperialism. Coetzee is a Nobel laureate and Booker Prize winner whose work includes “Life & Times of Michael K” and “Disgrace.”

AMBI’s Andrea Iervolino stated, “’Waiting for the Barbarians’ is a rich story deserving of a big screen retelling, and Monika and I are very happy to join Michael and Olga to make this happen. We’re excited to get started on this production.”

Principal photography is slated to begin this fall in Europe and North Africa.