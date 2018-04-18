Tribeca: Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Blue Night’ Gets Moody Poster (First Look)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tribeca: Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Blue Night' Gets Moody Poster

Brent Lang

With a cast that includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Renee Zellweger, and Common, “Blue Night” is one of the hottest projects at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Variety has an exclusive first look at the film’s moody poster, which features a forlorn-looking Parker in a sea of anonymous city dwellers.

The film follows Vivienne (Parker), a singer in New York City, whose world is shattered after she receives some bad news. It unfolds over the course of a day as she prepares for an upcoming world tour, navigates various personal and professional relationships, and reflects on her successes and failures, all while trying to find a private moment to share with others the news she has received from her doctor.

“Blue Night” is Parker’s first film in three years. In addition to her work on HBO’s “Sex & the City” and “Divorce,” Parker has appeared in “Failure to Launch,” “Ed Wood,” and “The Family Stone.” Zellweger is an Oscar-winner for “Cold Mountain” and has appeared in “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and “Jerry Maguire.” Common won an original song Oscar for writing “Glory” for the film “Selma.” He has also appeared in “Wanted” and “Run All Night.”

“Blue Night” is directed by Fabien Constant (“Mademoiselle C”) and written by Laura Eason (“House of Cards”). The cast also includes Simon Baker, Taylor Kinney, Jacqueline Bisset, Waleed Zuaiter, and Gus Birney.

