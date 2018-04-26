‘Suspiria’ Dares CinemaCon Crowd Not to Vomit With Gruesome Footage

Amazon defied CinemaCon not to lose its lunch.

The distributor came to Las Vegas to draw a neat contrast with rival Netflix by reiterating its commitment to the theatrical experience. The noontime presentation of its upcoming film slate unfolded in a cavernous dining room where cinema owners and studio executives enjoyed a repast of quinoa salad and white chocolate tarts. Hopefully they ate light.

As attendees picked at their food, Italian director Luca Guadagnino debuted grisly footage from his upcoming remake of Dario Argento’s “Suspiria” that had large chunks of the crowd looking away in horror. The scene finds Dakota Johnson practicing ballet at a creepy dance company.

Every pirouette she pulls off has gruesome consequences for a dancer in another studio — as Johnson practices, the other young woman is literally ripped apart, descending into a mess of broken bones, urine, spittle, and blood. It’s intense, to put it mildly.

The rest of Amazon’s slate included “Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far On Foot,” Gus Van Sant’s biopic about quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan; “Life Itself,” a warm hug of a family drama from “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman; and “Beautiful Boy,” a harrowing drama about meth addiction with Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell.

Chalamet joined the gathering via Skype, but his connection was wobbly and his words kept getting dropped. Carell, who was on hand at Caesars Palace to show the footage, reassured the audience that whatever the actor was saying was eloquent.