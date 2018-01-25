Sundance: Saban Films Picks Up ‘Lizzie’ With Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart

Saban Films has nabbed North American rights to Craig William Macneill’s “Lizzie” following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The look at infamous ax murderess Lizzie Borden stars Oscar-nominee Chloë Sevigny (“Boys Don’t Cry”) and Kristen Stewart (who played the apple of Edward Cullen’s eye in “The Twilight Saga”).

Saban Films is planning a theatrical release in partnership with Roadside Attractions this summer. The bidding was said to be competitive.

The film chronicles the murders of the Borden parents, and documents a social order that saw Lizzie (Sevigny), unmarried at 32, relegated to the pariah status and trapped under her father’s austere and domineering control. When Bridget Sullivan (Stewart), a young maid, comes to live with the family, Lizzie finds a kindred spirit. Their intimacy inspires a bloody path forward.

Sevigny said: “I couldn’t be happier than to partner with Saban Films and Roadside on ‘Lizzie,’ a film that has been a labor of love for me for over 10 years. I am thrilled for theater goers to see this incredible tale.”

The film’s cast include Kim Dickens (“Deadwood”), Denis O’Hare (“American Horror Story”), Jeff Perry (“Scandal”), Fiona Shaw (“Harry Potter”), and Jamey Sheridan (“Spotlight”). “Lizzie” was produced by Sevigny, Naomi Despres, and Liz Destro.

Saban Films and Roadside Attractions previously collaborated on Tommy Lee Jones’ “The Homesman” and Tom Tykwer’s “A Hologram for the King,” which stared Tom Hanks.

Ness Saban and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with Endeavor Content and Gersh, who represented the U.S. rights.