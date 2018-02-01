You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance: Jim Parsons, Claire Danes Drama ‘Kid Like Jake’ Sells to IFC

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Fsetival

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. and Canadian rights to “A Kid Like Jake,” a drama with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The film centers on a pair of New York City parents who are struggling to find the right primary school for their child. Their son is a brainy four-year-old whose tastes align with Disney princesses instead of action figures, prompting a debate over whether or not the child is transgender.

Reviews for the film were strong, though Variety‘s Amy Nicholson was mixed on “A Kid Like Jake,” faulting it for being overly polite.

“The movie doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere until it explodes, and the dazzling fireworks don’t quite offset its long, seemingly aimless fuse,” wrote Nicholson.

In addition to Danes and Parsons, the film co-stars Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra, Ann Dowd, and Amy Landecker. It was written by Daniel Pearle as an adaption of his own play, and directed by Silas Howard (“Transparent”). Parsons produced the film along with Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph for That’s Wonderful Productions, Paul Bernon for Burn Later Productions, and Rachel Song for XS Media. “A Kid Like Jake” will be released this summer.

The deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and production for IFC, with CAA representing the filmmakers. Bankside is handling international sales.

More Film

  • 'A Kid Like Jake': IFC Films

    Sundance: Jim Parsons, Claire Danes Drama 'Kid Like Jake' Sells to IFC

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. and Canadian rights to “A Kid Like Jake,” a drama with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film centers on a pair of New York City parents who are struggling to find the right primary school for their child. Their son is […]

  • Gina Lollobrigida Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Gina Lollobrigida on Stardom, Humphrey Bogart and Errol Flynn

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. and Canadian rights to “A Kid Like Jake,” a drama with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film centers on a pair of New York City parents who are struggling to find the right primary school for their child. Their son is […]

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and

    Sundance Film Review: 'King in the Wilderness'

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. and Canadian rights to “A Kid Like Jake,” a drama with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film centers on a pair of New York City parents who are struggling to find the right primary school for their child. Their son is […]

  • The Elephant Queen

    Mister Smith to Launch Documentary 'Elephant Queen' at Berlin Film Festival

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. and Canadian rights to “A Kid Like Jake,” a drama with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film centers on a pair of New York City parents who are struggling to find the right primary school for their child. Their son is […]

  • F. Gary Gray attends the world

    F. Gary Gray in Talks to Direct 'Men in Black' Spinoff

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. and Canadian rights to “A Kid Like Jake,” a drama with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film centers on a pair of New York City parents who are struggling to find the right primary school for their child. Their son is […]

  • Empty movie theater

    iPic Luxury Movie Chain Goes Public With $15.1 Million Offering

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. and Canadian rights to “A Kid Like Jake,” a drama with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film centers on a pair of New York City parents who are struggling to find the right primary school for their child. Their son is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad