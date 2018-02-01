Sundance: Jim Parsons, Claire Danes Drama ‘Kid Like Jake’ Sells to IFC

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. and Canadian rights to “A Kid Like Jake,” a drama with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The film centers on a pair of New York City parents who are struggling to find the right primary school for their child. Their son is a brainy four-year-old whose tastes align with Disney princesses instead of action figures, prompting a debate over whether or not the child is transgender.

Reviews for the film were strong, though Variety‘s Amy Nicholson was mixed on “A Kid Like Jake,” faulting it for being overly polite.

“The movie doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere until it explodes, and the dazzling fireworks don’t quite offset its long, seemingly aimless fuse,” wrote Nicholson.

In addition to Danes and Parsons, the film co-stars Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra, Ann Dowd, and Amy Landecker. It was written by Daniel Pearle as an adaption of his own play, and directed by Silas Howard (“Transparent”). Parsons produced the film along with Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph for That’s Wonderful Productions, Paul Bernon for Burn Later Productions, and Rachel Song for XS Media. “A Kid Like Jake” will be released this summer.

The deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and production for IFC, with CAA representing the filmmakers. Bankside is handling international sales.