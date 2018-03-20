Sundance Favorite ‘Hearts Beat Loud’ Scores Summer Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hearts Beat Loud” will open in limited release on June 8, Variety has learned exclusively.

The dramedy about a father’s complicated relationship with his college-bound daughter was an audience favorite at this year’s SXSW and Sundance Film Festival. It was picked up by Gunpowder & Sky, a global content studio launched by Van Toffler, the former CEO of Viacom Media Networks Music Group, following its Sundance premiere.

“Hearts Beat Loud” will debut in limited release before expanding in the following weeks. The film stars Nick Offerman (“Parks & Recreation”) and Kiersey Clemons (“Dope”). It also boasts a cast of veteran character actors, including Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner, and Toni Collette.

“Hearts Beat Loud” centers on Offerman, a widower who presides over a failing record store in Brooklyn. After writing a poppy song with his daughter (Clemons), he experiences a flush of digital era popularity when his music is embraced by the Spotify community. Much of the film centers on his daughter’s struggle to decide between remaining behind to contribute to her father’s newfound success or to leave the nest and get an education.

“Hearts Beat Loud” is directed by Brett Haley. He previously premiered “I’ll See You In My Dreams” and “The Hero” at Sundance, both of which went on to score with indie audiences.