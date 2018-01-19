Sundance: Sony Pictures Worldwide Nabs Foreign Rights to ‘Hearts Beat Loud’

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has acquired all international rights to Brett Haley’s “Hearts Beat Loud” in advance of its Sundance Film Festival premiere.

The tender drama about a father (Nick Offerman) trying to convince his daughter (Kiersey Clemons) to form a band premieres on the festival’s last night. It marks Haley’s third Sundance film in four years — he previously debuted “The Hero” and “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the mountainside gathering. It’s a showy role for Offerman, allowing an actor best known for his comedic turn on “Parks & Recreation” to flex some dramatic muscles.

The deal excludes North American rights and was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by Endeavor Content. Sony’s Michael Helfand, Joe Matukewicz, and Jon Freedberg negotiated the deal for the studio.

The film co-stars Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner, and Toni Collette, with original music by Keegan DeWitt, and is set in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Heading into the festival, “Hearts Beat Loud” was one of the buzzier titles. Haley is the rare indie filmmaker who seems to combine strong critical notices with solid box office results. Both “The Hero” and “I’ll See You in My Dreams” did solid business when they were in theaters.