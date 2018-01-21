Sundance: ‘Colette’ Sells to 30West, Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street and 30West have partnered to buy “Colette,” a drama about the famous French writer that stars Keira Knightley following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere.

Deal is said to be in the mid-seven figures. The companies are said to be eyeing a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2018. It marks the first significant acquisition of this year’s festival — a market that’s been moving at a glacial pace.

“Colette” co-stars Dominic West, Fiona Shaw, and Denise Gough. It was directed by Wash Westmoreland (“Still Alice”).

In a largely favorable review, Variety’s Peter Debruge compared the film to the Oscar-winning historical biopic “The Danish Girl” and wrote, “both are damn good stories, provided you don’t know all that much about the subjects going in.”

Deadline first reported the sale.

More to come…