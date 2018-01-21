Sundance: ‘Colette’ Sells to 30West, Bleecker Street

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Colette
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Bleecker Street and 30West have partnered to buy “Colette,” a drama about the famous French writer that stars Keira Knightley following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere.

Deal is said to be in the mid-seven figures. The companies are said to be eyeing a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2018. It marks the first significant acquisition of this year’s festival — a market that’s been moving at a glacial pace.

“Colette” co-stars Dominic West, Fiona Shaw, and Denise Gough. It was directed by Wash Westmoreland (“Still Alice”).

In a largely favorable review, Variety’s Peter Debruge compared the film to the Oscar-winning historical biopic “The Danish Girl” and wrote, “both are damn good stories, provided you don’t know all that much about the subjects going in.”

Deadline first reported the sale.

More to come…

More Film

  • Colette

    Sundance: 'Colette' Sells to 30West, Bleecker Street

    Bleecker Street and 30West have partnered to buy “Colette,” a drama about the famous French writer that stars Keira Knightley following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere. Deal is said to be in the mid-seven figures. The companies are said to be eyeing a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2018. It marks the […]

  • This Is Home

    Sundance Film Review: 'This Is Home'

    Bleecker Street and 30West have partnered to buy “Colette,” a drama about the famous French writer that stars Keira Knightley following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere. Deal is said to be in the mid-seven figures. The companies are said to be eyeing a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2018. It marks the […]

  • MyFrenchFilmFestival: Tristan Lhomme on ‘Lazare,’

    MyFrenchFilmFestival: Tristan Lhomme on ‘Lazare,’ France’s Antonin Peretjatko

    Bleecker Street and 30West have partnered to buy “Colette,” a drama about the famous French writer that stars Keira Knightley following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere. Deal is said to be in the mid-seven figures. The companies are said to be eyeing a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2018. It marks the […]

  • Winshluss Vincent Paronnaud

    MyFrenchFilmFestival: Denis Walgenwitz, Vincent Paronnaud on ‘The Death, Dad & Son’

    Bleecker Street and 30West have partnered to buy “Colette,” a drama about the famous French writer that stars Keira Knightley following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere. Deal is said to be in the mid-seven figures. The companies are said to be eyeing a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2018. It marks the […]

  • 'Clara's Ghost' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Clara's Ghost'

    Bleecker Street and 30West have partnered to buy “Colette,” a drama about the famous French writer that stars Keira Knightley following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere. Deal is said to be in the mid-seven figures. The companies are said to be eyeing a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2018. It marks the […]

  • 'Tyrel' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Tyrel'

    Bleecker Street and 30West have partnered to buy “Colette,” a drama about the famous French writer that stars Keira Knightley following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere. Deal is said to be in the mid-seven figures. The companies are said to be eyeing a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2018. It marks the […]

  • Colette

    Sundance Film Review: 'Colette'

    Bleecker Street and 30West have partnered to buy “Colette,” a drama about the famous French writer that stars Keira Knightley following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere. Deal is said to be in the mid-seven figures. The companies are said to be eyeing a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2018. It marks the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad