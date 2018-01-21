Sundance: Lionsgate Nabs U.K. Rights for ‘Colette’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lionsgate has nabbed U.K. rights to “Colette” out of the Sundance Film Festival.

The studio is planning a theatrical release for the historical biopic, which features Keira Knightley in the title role as the legendary French writer. The film follow Colette as she emerges as the toast of Belle Epoque society with her sexually charged Claudine novels. At the same time, Colette struggles to be recognized for her work. Her husband, the writer Willy, takes credit for the best-sellers she churns out, leading to a decisive confrontation.

After premiering to solid reviews on Saturday night, “Colette” locked a domestic distribution pact with 30West and Bleecker Street. The two companies are eyeing a stateside theatrical debut at some point in 2018.

Knightley’s performance as the bisexual novelist is the film’s highlight with some even speculating it could land the two-time Oscar nominee back in the awards hunt.

“Colette” co-stars Dominic West, Fiona Shaw, and Denise Gough. It was directed by Wash Westmoreland (“Still Alice”) and was produced by Bold Films, Number 9 Films, and Killer Content. Westmoreland wrote the screenplay with his late partner Richard Glatzer. His most recent film was the Oscar-winning “Still Alice.”

“We are thrilled that Bold’s first UK production has found such a terrific home at Lions Gate UK,” Bold CEO Gary Michael Walters said in a statement.

CAA and Endeavor represented the filmmakers on the domestic deal, while Hanway handled international rights.

(Pictured: Knightley and Westmoreland)