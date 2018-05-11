Saudi Arabia Reps Tout Production Incentives, Get Grilled on Women’s Rights

Saudi Arabia will offer generous tax incentives as it looks to lure Hollywood studios to the desert kingdom and bolster its own local film and television industry.

The country will give productions a 35% location rebate on films that shoot in Saudi Arabia; it will also give companies and studios a 50% rebate any local talent it employs. The location rebate is a baseline and could increase, emissaries from the country’s film council said at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

“This is clearly part of an overall message that Saudi is open for business,” said Chief Executive Officer of the General Authority for Culture Eng. Ahmad Al-Mezyed.

“We’re full of stories that have been around for thousands of years,” he added. “Some have been shared and some haven’t been shared yet.”

Al-Mezyed’s pitch came after event organizers ran a splashy video highlighting the region’s diverse locations, from snow-capped mountains to desert temples. The outreach to Hollywood and foreign film players is part of a sweeping series of business and investment reforms intended to diversify the country’s oil-based economy. Saudi Arabia recently lifted a 35-year ban on cinemas, and theater construction is taking place at a fevered pace as companies such as AMC and Vox try to establish a foothold.

However, there are significant cultural and political challenges for outside investors and artists looking to work in the region. The country is poised to allow women to drive cars for the first time next month, but it remains a patriarchal society. Al-Mezyed was grilled about whether or not Saudi Arabia would allow women to wear Western dress on film sets at the hour-long press conference. He was also asked if the country would permit movies with LGBT content to film within its borders (same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia).

Al-Mezyed largely ducked the questions, saying that content guidelines are still being drafted and stressing that he did not want the conference to be a “political discussion.” He did say that Saudi is seeing “big change [taking place] in a rooted society,” while adding that there are Saudi actresses being employed. Al-Mezyed also noted that Haifaa Al Mansour, a woman, is one of the country’s best directors, and said that Western dress for women is permitted in Saudi Arabia. Many of the questions from the press, however, focused on Saudi Arabia’s record on gender rights — something that seemed to frustrate the Saudi representatives.

“About 70% of the questions are about women,” said Al-Mezyed, who also said many of the questions were informed by a “pre-2015 idea of what Saudi used to be.”

Saudi Arabia has nine short films at this year’s festival and Al-Mezyed predicted that this would be the first of many Cannes visits for the country. He added that the country’s booming economy and youthful, digitally savvy population will allow Saudi Arabia to quickly transform itself into one of the dominant entertainment players in the Middle East.

“We’re at the beginning of our journey,” said Al-Mezyed.