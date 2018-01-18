Robert Redford Says #MeToo Movement Will Give Women More Opportunities in Hollywood

Robert Redford kicked off the Sundance Film Festival by praising the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements as a “tipping point” in Hollywood that will create more opportunities for women in Hollywood.

“I’m pretty encouraged right now,” said Redford during a press conference on Thursday. “What it’s doing is bringing forth more opportunities for women and more opportunities for women in film to have their voices heard and do their own projects.”

Redford said that the industry had been dominated by men, but he predicted that things are changing as women push back against harassment in the workplace and demand to be paid the same as their male counterparts.

“It’s changing the order of things so women have a stronger voice,” he said.

The Sundance founder also said that men have to be responsive to the concerns being raised.

“The role for men right now would be to listen and to let women’s voices be heard and think about it,” he said.

A lot has happened since the last time Redford gave his annual curtain raiser. In October, dozens of women came forward to accuse indie mogul Harvey Weinstein of harassment and abuse. Since those allegations surfaced, Hollywood has been roiled by claims against several prominent figures — it’s a list of alleged harassers that includes Louis C.K., Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, and Dustin Hoffman. Sundance has taken its own steps to make a safer space. The festival has created a hotline for attendees who are victims of misconduct. It’s also publicizing a code of conduit that stresses creating a festival “free of harassment, discrimination, sexism and threatening or disrespectful behavior.”

Related First Look at Poster for Buzzy Sundance Heist Film 'American Animals' (EXCLUSIVE) Variety to Live-Stream GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

Redford was joined on stage by Keri Putnam, the Sundance Institute’s executive director, and John Cooper, the head of the festival. His colleagues shared his sense of optimism that change was possible, but they want the allegations to lead to deeper conversations about institutional bias and discrimination.

“It’s about more than a few individual men,” said Putnam “It’s about the underlying systems of power.”

Putnam said that people need to ask tough questions about why female filmmakers struggle to get financing for their movies and why studios don’t employ as many women at top executive levels.

For his part, Cooper said he hoped that this year’s festival will be “ground zero” for some of these conversations.”

The Sundance leaders faced their own tough questions about the festival’s relationship with Harvey Weinstein. The producer and mogul was a major presence at the festival, where he bought films such as “Fruitvale Station” and “In the Bedroom.”

“We were sickened to hear along with everyone else about Harvey’s behavior, certainly even more so to learn that at least a couple of those incidents happened at the Sundance Film Festival,” said Putnam.

Putnam said the festival did try to provide tangible action by strengthening its code of conduct and she stressed that while Weinstein was a force at Sundance, his misconduct was not endorsed by the organizers or even known to them.

“Sundance as an instituation never contributed to that behavior,” she said. “We have long standing standards of respect and tolerance. We support artists. We stand for diversity and creativy and a lot of things that are in direct opposition to that behavior. I want to be firm on that.”

For his part, Redford said Weinstein was “a moment in time.”

“I think we will move past that,” he said. “I don’t think he will stop the show.”

The conversation during the free-flowing hour-long conversation encompassed more than #MeToo. It also touched upon the Trump administration’s contentious relationship with the media and the president’s fondness for labeling coverage he dislikes, “fake news.” It’s a topic of special meaning for Redford, who helped make news-gathering sexy with his turn as Bob Woodward in “All the President’s Men.”

“Journalism is a big deal for me,” said Redford. “It always seems to be under threat periodically…because journalism is our means of getting to the truth, getting to the truth is harder and harder in this climate.”

Redford said he is particularly alarmed by the cries of “fake news” emanating from the White House.

“That becomes threatening to the proper use of journalism,” he said. “You want journalism to represent the truth.”

“It makes it harder for the public to understand what’s going on,” he added.

For video of the press conference click here.

More to come…