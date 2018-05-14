Nicole Kidman Crime Thriller ‘Destroyer’ Sells to Annapurna

Annapurna has picked up U.S. rights to “Destroyer” out of the Cannes Film Festival market, Variety has confirmed.

The crime thriller has been building buzz since sales agents screened promos from the film last week. Nicole Kidman stars as an LAPD detective whose undercover work with a California gang as a younger cop has tragic repercussions later in her life and career. There was buzz that this could be another awards-worthy turn by the Oscar-winning actress. It’s unclear if Annapurna will plant a flag somewhere in the fall, which could put Kidman in the midst of an Academy Awards campaign, or release the film in 2019.

Other studios were kicking the tires on “Destroyer,” with Amazon and NEON also said to be in the mix at various points. The price for the film is in the mid-seven figures, according to an insider.

Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Bradley Whitford, Toby Kebbell, and Scoot McNairy co-star in the film with Karyn Kusama (“Girlfight”) directing.

Annapurna recently moved from backing films to also releasing them through its own distribution apparatus. The company released Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit” in the summer of 2017 to strong reviews, but poor box office results. It produced the multi-Oscar nominated “Phantom Thread,” but the Paul Thomas Anderson movie was released by Focus Features. Upcoming films include Adam MacKay’s “Backseat,” Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Deadline first reported the sale. ICM and CAA negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.