NEON Acquires ‘Border,’ Troll Love Story From ‘Let the Right One In’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Border” (“Gräns”), a troll love story based on a novel by the writer of “Let the Right One In,” has sold to NEON, Variety has learned. The deal is for North American rights.

“Border” is the second feature from Iranian-born Danish director Ali Abbasi. The film deals with issues of identity through a folkloric perspective. It premiered in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section. The screenplay is based on a novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, whose vampire tale “Let the Right One In” inspired two hit films, one Swedish and the other a U.S. adaptation.

“Border” tells the story of a border guard (Eva Melander) who has the ability to smell human emotions and catch smugglers. When she comes across a mysterious man with a smell that confounds her detection, she is forced to confront hugely disturbing insights about herself and humankind.

Indie label NEON is barely a year old, but has already established itself as a major player, scoring several Oscar nods for “I, Tonya” and releasing the likes of “Risk” and “Ingrid Goes West.” The company was co-founded by former Radius-TWC chief Tom Quinn and Alamo Drafthouse chief Tim League. It is backed by 30WEST.

“Border” is produced by Nina Bisgaard, Piodor Gustafsson and Petra Jönsson for Meta Film Stockholm, Spark Film & TV and Kärnfilm, in co-production with Meta Film Denmark, together with Film i Väst, SVT and Copenhagen Film Fund. The Swedish Film Institute and Nordisk Film & TV Fond provided production support. The film was also supported by the Danish Film Institute, MEDIA and Eurimages.

“Border” is being sold worldwide by Films Boutique.