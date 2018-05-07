Independent Selling Foreign Rights to ‘Prospect’ at Cannes

Gunpowder & Sky has tapped Independent to sell foreign rights to “Prospect.”

The Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell directed sci-fi Western had its world premiere at SXSW. Independent, a London-based sales firm, will screen the film for buyers in Cannes.

“Prospect” centers on a teenage girl and her father who travel to a remote moon looking to strike it rich by harvesting a large gem deposit. Things don’t go as planned. The father and daughter are forced into a desperate fight to survive after they encounter hostile natives.

Gunpowder & Sky will release the film theatrically in the U.S. later this year through its sci-fi label Dust. Independent will handle sales outside the U.S. The London-based sales firm will screen the film for buyers in Cannes.

Prospect stars Sophie Thatcher (“The Exorcist”), Jay Duplass (“Transparent”), Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”), Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”), Andre Royo (“The Wire”) and Anwan Glover (“The Wire”). Bron Studios, Depth of Field and Ground Control produced the film with Dan Balgoyen, Garrick Dion, Scott Glassgold, Matthias Mellinghaus, Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz.

“Prospect” sits alongside Nia DaCosta’s “Little Woods,” which stars Lily James, on Independent’s Cannes slate. It will also show buyers the first footage of Carol Morley’s “Out of Blue,” with Patricia Clarkson, Toby Jones, and James Caan.