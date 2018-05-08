Edgar Ramirez, Pedro Pascal Starring in ‘Wasp Network’

Edgar Ramirez and Pedro Pascal will anchor the cast of “Wasp Network,” the new film from director Oliver Assayas.

The news dropped at the Cannes Film Festival — an apt setting given that Assayas has been a staple on the Croisette with the likes of “Personal Shopper” and “Clouds of Sils Maria.” “Wasp Network” is based on a true story. It centers on Cuban spies who become involved in a terrorist network based in Florida.

Ramirez recently appeared as slain designer Gianni Versace in Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” and also starred in “Hands of Stone.” He will next appear opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” Pascal first turned heads as the dashing Oberyn Martell in “Game of Thrones.” He has also appeared in “Narcos” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” and has signed on to star opposite Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman 2.”

Assayas wrote the script, which is based on Fernando Morais’ book, “The Last Soldiers of the Cold War.” RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira is producing alongside CG Cinema’s Charles Gillibert. IMR International will be introducing the film to foreign buyers in Cannes, with CAA Media Finance handling the US rights.

Ramirez is represented by CAA and Impression Entertainment. Pascal is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment.