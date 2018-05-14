‘Climax,’ Gaspar Noe’s Controversial Cannes Film, Sells to A24

A24 has purchased “Climax,” an orgiastic trip of a movie from enfant terrible Gaspar Noe that’s been described as either electrifying or wearying by audiences at Cannes.

The deal is for domestic rights. Sofia Boutella from “The Mummy” anchors the film’s cast. “Climax” centers on a dance party that deteriorates after someone put LSD in the drinks. This being a Noe film (a director whose last film “Love” included real sex scenes shot in 3D), “Climax” also boasts oodles of flashy camera work.

“For about 45 minutes, it’s a compelling movie, and with its ensemble cast of 20 young dancers, it feels like a new flavor for this artist of scandal,” wrote Variety’s Owen Gleiberman in a mixed review. Others were much more favorable. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn, for instance, raved, “This story of a dance party gone very wrong is possibly Noé’s best movie, but it’s certainly the best snapshot of a talented filmmaker committed to fucking with your head.”

More to come…