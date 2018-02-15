You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Sheen, Osment Join Olmos’ ‘Devil’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Carole Horst

Martin Sheen, Haley Joel Osment, Pablo Schreiber and Katie Aselton have joined the cast of “The Devil Has a Name,” from actor-director Edward James Olmos. Storyboard Media is handling international sales and will introduce the film to buyers at the European Film Market. ICM is handling domestic sales.

The film centers on an oil baron who gets into a destructive standoff with a farmer after the water on his farm was poisoned by her company. Script is by Rob McEveety and was inspired by real-life events.

The film also stars Olmos, David Strathairn, Alfred Molina and Kate Bosworth.

The pic, which began principal photography in Los Angeles last week, is fully financed and produced by Steve McEveety, Patrick Hibler and Rob McEveety of True Navigator Pictures.

Storyboard is a finance, production and film sales company launched recently by Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard and Phil Kim.

