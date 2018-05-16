Benedict Cumberbatch Spy Thriller ‘Ironbark’ Sells Out International Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

FilmNation Entertainment has sold out foreign rights on “Ironbark,” the upcoming Cold War dramatic spy thriller with Benedict Cumberbatch that was one of the hottest projects entering the market around the Cannes Film Festival.

Among the territories, Lionsgate has grabbed U.K. rights, Roadshow picked up New Zealand and Australia, Telepool scored German rights, Sun Distribution has Spain and Latin America, and Joyncinema has South Korea and Thailand.

The film is based on the true story of Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch), a British businessman who helped the CIA penetrate the Soviet nuclear program during the Cold War. The information he gathered helped bring about the end of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Other territory sales include SND (France), Eagle (Italy), Elevation (Canada), Vertical (All EE), Belga Films (Benelux), Sam Films (Iceland), Lev Cinemas (Israel), Italia (Middle East), Spentzos (Greece), Nos Lusomundo (Portugal), Ascot Elite (Switzerland), Scanbox (Scandinavia), Sundream (Hong Kong), PVR (India), PT Prima (Indonesia), Kino (Japan), MovieCloud (Taiwan), Blue Lantern (Vietnam), Fox Network Group (Pan Asia pay TV), and Ster-Kinekor (South Africa).

Dominic Cooke (“On Chesil Beach) will direct and executive produce with Cumberbatch and Tom O’Connor (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”). The project is based on a spec script by O’Connor.

42’s Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken (“In Darkness”) will produce the feature, alongside Adam Ackland (“Patrick Melrose”), SunnyMarch and FilmNation Entertainment. Josh Varney from 42 and Leah Clarke of SunnyMarch will executive produce.

Cumberbatch, an Oscar-nominee for “The Imitation Game,” is currently playing Doctor Strange in “Avengers: Infinity War” and is appearing in the Showtime mini-series “Patrick Melrose.”

It has been a hot Cannes for Filmnation, which sold out the world on Armando Iannucci’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “355” with Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, and Lupita Nyong’o. It also introduced Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain And Glory” to buyers at the festival.

UTA Independent Film Group will handle U.S. Sales of “Ironbark.”