Sundance: ‘Assassination Nation’ Sells for More Than $10 Million

Assassination Nation Sundance
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Neon and AGBO, two new film players, have inked the biggest deal of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global rights to “Assassination Nation” for more than $10 million.

The pact provides a jolt of energy to a moribund sales market. Neon, is just over a year old, and picked up several Oscar nominations on Tuesday for “I, Tonya.” AGBO, is the production  company launched by “Captain America: Winter Soldier” directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

“Assassination Nation” debuted in Sundance’s Midnight section, a part of the festival usually reserved for horror films. It centers on four teenage girls in a small suburb who take up arms after their personal texts and sexually suggestive selfies are leaked by an anonymous hacker. The film had attracted a lot of attention with buyers heading into the festival because it was seen as providing a feminist take on the revenge genre.

Crowds embraced the picture, but critics were more reserved in their judgement. In a mixed review, Variety’s Amy Nicholson said the picture was over-stuffed, writing, “Midnight audiences started whooping at the opening trigger warning that they were about to see sexism, racism, torture, violence, and fragile male egos, but the actual film feels like a Molotov cocktail thrown at a hazy target.”

“Assassination Nation” aside, it’s been a disappointing sales market. Netflix and Amazon, the streaming giants who could once reliably be counted on to drive up prices, have yet to purchase anything, and a lot of films are still looking for distribution. There have only been a few notable deals. “Colette,” a historical drama with Keira Knightley, sold its domestic rights for $4 million to 30West and Bleecker Street, while “Search,” a thriller with John Cho, was purchased by Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions for $5 million. After that, it’s basically a buyer’s market.

Deadline first reported the sale. Endeavor Content represented the filmmakers in the deal.

 

More Film

  • Shape of Water

    Oscar Nominations Scorecard by Film and Studio

  • Kobe Bryant

    Kobe Bryant Lands Oscar Nomination for 'Dear Basketball'

  • Oscars: Academy Shakes Up the Race

    Oscars: Academy Shakes Up the Race as 'Shape of Water' Takes Frontrunner Status

  • Biggest Oscar Snubs & Surprises: James

    12 Biggest Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises

  • Assassination Nation Sundance

    Sundance: 'Assassination Nation' Sells for More Than $10 Million

  • WONDER WOMAN

    'Wonder Woman' Completely Snubbed for Oscar Nominations

  • Meryl Streep Cecil B. DeMille Award

    Meryl Streep Breaks Own Record With 21st Oscar Nomination

