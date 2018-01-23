InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Oscars: 'Mudbound's' Rachel Morrison Makes History as First Female Cinematographer Nominee

Kristopher Tapley

After 90 long years, another glass ceiling has finally been broken at the Motion Picture Academy.

Mudbound” cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history Tuesday by becoming the first female director of photography to receive an Oscar nomination. The recognition comes on the heels of a similar milestone with the American Society of Cinematographers, which nominated Morrison’s “Mudbound” work earlier this month.

“I’m glad that people are recognizing the craft of it and not making decisions based on tokenism; Rachel’s work is on the screen,” “Mudbound” director Dee Rees said on a recent episode of Variety‘s “Playback” podcast. “Go to Sandi Sissel, go to Ellen Kuras, go to Rachel Morrison — women have been making interesting images for a long time.”

Morrison won the New York Film Critics Circle’s cinematography prize in December. She was also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award along with recognition from the Chicago and North Carolina film critics organizations.

“Mudbound” was also nominated for best supporting actress (Mary J. Blige), best adapted screenplay and best original song (making Blige a double nominee). The other cinematography Oscar nominees were “Blade Runner 2049” (Roger Deakins’ 14th nomination to date, the most among active lensers), “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk” and “The Shape of Water.”

Morrison’s work can next be seen in Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther.”

