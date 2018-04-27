Watch Trailer for Cannes’ Critics’ Week Player ‘Woman at War’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German sales company Beta Film has unveiled the trailer for Benedikt Erlingsson’s sophomore film “Woman at War” ahead of the film’s world premiere at Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week next month.

Produced by Marianne Slot at Paris-based Slot Machine, “Woman at War” is a female-powered action comedy about Halla, a middle-aged woman – played by the talented Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir (“Metalhead,””Of Horses And Men”) who embarks on an environmental mission to protect the highlands of Iceland. The film, whose script was written by Erlingsson and Ólafur Egill Egilsson (“Trapped,””The Oath”), also depicts the inner struggle of Halla as she aspires to become a mother.

Charles Tesson, the artistic director of Critics’ Week, said “Woman at War” delivered a “jubilant, endearing and inventive portrait of a woman” while addressing political issues at the same time.”

“Woman at War” follows Erlingsson’s critically acclaimed debut, “Of Horses and Men.”

Here’s the trailer: