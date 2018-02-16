Viva Takes North American Rights to ‘Luis and the Aliens’ (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viva Takes North American Rights to 'Luis and the Aliens'

CREDIT: Courtesy of Global Screen

Munich-based sales company Global Screen is close to selling out on 3D animated movie “Luis and the Aliens” after further deals were closed on major territories including North America, where Viva Pictures acquired all rights. The theatrical rollout for the family film is set for this summer.

The movie tells the story of Luis, A 12-year-old boy who makes friends with three little aliens who crash their spaceship near Luis’ house.

The pic was picked up at the AFM in November by Arp Selection in France, where it will have its world premiere on May 5. Global Screen is in negotiations with the U.K. and Australia, the last two available territories, and will close the deals at Berlin’s EFM.

The film is produced by Ulysses Films’ Emely Christians, whose previous animation movie “Ooops! Noah Is Gone…” sold out worldwide and grossed more than 25 million euros ($31.2 million) at the worldwide box office. “Luis and the Aliens” is co-produced by Fabrique d’Images from Luxembourg and A. Film Production from Denmark.

The film is written and directed by Wolfgang Lauenstein and Christoph Lauenstein, who won the Academy Award for animated short film “Balance” in 1989, and co-directed by Sean McCormack.

