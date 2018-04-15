Vittorio Taviani, Award-Winning Italian Director, Dies at 88

Italian director Vittorio Taviani, half of the multiple award-winning Taviani brothers, has died at 88.

His daughter told media he died in Rome after a long illness.

Vittorio Taviani and his brother Paolo won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for the 1977 “Padre Padrone,” as well as the Golden Bear in Berlin for 2012 docudrama “Caesar Must Die,” which was Italy’s entry for best foreign film at the Oscars. “Padre Padrone” tells the story of a Sardinian shepherd struggling against the cruel rules of his patriarchal society.

Born in Tuscany, the brothers started out as journalists. Among their other films were “Kaos” and their only film made in English, “Good Morning Babilonia,” starring Charles Dance as D.W. Griffith in a story of early Hollywood.

Their last film, “Una questione privata,” was made just last year.

(pictured: Paolo Taviani, left, and Vittorio Taviani)