You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vittorio Taviani, Award-Winning Italian Director, Dies at 88

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Directors Paolo and Vittorio Taviani'Maraviglioso Boccaccio' film photocall, Rome, Italy - 20 Feb 2015
CREDIT: AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

Italian director Vittorio Taviani, half of the multiple award-winning Taviani brothers, has died at 88.

His daughter told media he died in Rome after a long illness.

Vittorio Taviani and his brother Paolo won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for the 1977 “Padre Padrone,” as well as the Golden Bear in Berlin for 2012 docudrama “Caesar Must Die,” which was Italy’s entry for best foreign film at the Oscars. “Padre Padrone” tells the story of a Sardinian shepherd struggling against the cruel rules of his patriarchal society.

Born in Tuscany, the brothers started out as journalists. Among their other films were “Kaos” and their only film made in English, “Good Morning Babilonia,” starring Charles Dance as D.W. Griffith in a story of early Hollywood.

Their last film, “Una questione privata,” was made just last year.

(pictured: Paolo Taviani, left, and Vittorio Taviani)

 

More Film

  • Directors Paolo and Vittorio Taviani'Maraviglioso Boccaccio'

    Vittorio Taviani, Award-Winning Italian Director, Dies at 88

    Italian director Vittorio Taviani, half of the multiple award-winning Taviani brothers, has died at 88. His daughter told media he died in Rome after a long illness. Vittorio Taviani and his brother Paolo won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for the 1977 “Padre Padrone,” as well as the Golden Bear in Berlin for 2012 docudrama […]

  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

    Milos Forman, 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Director, Celebrated Non-Conformists

    Italian director Vittorio Taviani, half of the multiple award-winning Taviani brothers, has died at 88. His daughter told media he died in Rome after a long illness. Vittorio Taviani and his brother Paolo won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for the 1977 “Padre Padrone,” as well as the Golden Bear in Berlin for 2012 docudrama […]

  • Rampage

    'Rampage' Sneaks Up on 'A Quiet Place' to Win Weekend Box Office

    Italian director Vittorio Taviani, half of the multiple award-winning Taviani brothers, has died at 88. His daughter told media he died in Rome after a long illness. Vittorio Taviani and his brother Paolo won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for the 1977 “Padre Padrone,” as well as the Golden Bear in Berlin for 2012 docudrama […]

  • Beijing Festival Sends out Mixed Messages

    Beijing Festival Sends out Mixed Messages

    Italian director Vittorio Taviani, half of the multiple award-winning Taviani brothers, has died at 88. His daughter told media he died in Rome after a long illness. Vittorio Taviani and his brother Paolo won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for the 1977 “Padre Padrone,” as well as the Golden Bear in Berlin for 2012 docudrama […]

  • A Quiet Place

    'A Quiet Place' to Lead Box Office, 'Rampage' Debuts at $32 Million

    Italian director Vittorio Taviani, half of the multiple award-winning Taviani brothers, has died at 88. His daughter told media he died in Rome after a long illness. Vittorio Taviani and his brother Paolo won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for the 1977 “Padre Padrone,” as well as the Golden Bear in Berlin for 2012 docudrama […]

  • Milos Forman'After' film premiere, Rome International

    Film Community Pays Tribute to Director Milos Forman

    Italian director Vittorio Taviani, half of the multiple award-winning Taviani brothers, has died at 88. His daughter told media he died in Rome after a long illness. Vittorio Taviani and his brother Paolo won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for the 1977 “Padre Padrone,” as well as the Golden Bear in Berlin for 2012 docudrama […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad