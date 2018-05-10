Vincent Lindon, Tahar Rahim Titles on Les Films Velvet’s Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

French star Vincent Lindon, who toplines Stephane Brizé’s Cannes competition entry “At War,” is set to star in Thierry de Peretti’s “L’Infiltré” (“The Infiltrated”), a thriller based on the true story of Hubert Avoine, a former con who became a French informant in 2007 and infiltrated Mexican drug cartels.

The film was written by de Peretti, based on the recently published book by the same name written by Avoine and French investigative journalist Emmanuel Fansten. In the book, Avoine says France’s Office for Illicit Drug Traffic Control used him to organize its own drug ring.

The movie will be produced by Frédéric Jouve at Paris-based Les Films Velvet, and co-produced by Claude Chelli at Capa Drama, the thriving banner behind “Braquo” and “Versailles.” Both outfits are also partnering with de Peretti and French pay TV channel Canal Plus on a mini-series about Avoine’s journey as an informant.

“The Infiltrated” feature will follow Avoine’s downfall as he realizes that he has been used by France’s anti-drug agency and chronicles his legal battle. Jouve said the film would be in a similar vein as “Zodiac” set in the worlds of narco trafficking and cops.

Set to take place in France and Spain, “The Infiltrated” will start shooting in the fall.

An actor-turned-director, de Peretti made his feature debut with “Les Apaches” which played at Cannes’s Directors’ Fortnight in 2013 and his sophomore outing with ‘A Violent Life’ which unspooled at Critics’ Week last year.

Les Films Velvet is also producing “White Paradise” (“Les versants”), Guillaume Renusson’s feature debut which will being together Golshifteh Farahani and Tahar Rahim (“The Looming Tower”).

Both actors have movies in Cannes: Farahani stars in Eva Husson’s Palme d’Or contender “Girls of the Sun,” and Rahim toplines in Marie Monge’s Directors’ Fortnight player “Treat Me Like Fire.”

Farahani will in star “White Paradise” as Chehreh, a Syrian migrant who is rescued by Louarn Mournim, a man (Rahim) who lives like a recluse in the Italian mountains. Mournim, who fled his past, lives near a path used by migrants to reach France but has been indifferent to their plight, until he comes across Chehreb, whom he sets off to help.

Jouve said the film will be a politically engaged survival tale in the spirit of “Wind River.”

“White Paradise” will start shooting in January.