UniFrance Ranks French Sales Agents, Producers of Top Films Exports

EuropaCorp, SND, Kinology, Wild Bunch and Playtime sold the highest-grossing French-majority productions overseas in 2017, according to a report compiled by French film promotion org UniFrance.

Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp is leading the chart with 31.4 million theater tickets sold outside of France, primarily for “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

SND, the commercial arm of French network group M6, sold a bunch of comedies, including “Two is a Family” with Omar Sy, “Les As de la Jungle” and “A bras ouverts” which garnered a combined 6.83 million admissions abroad.

Kinology ranks third with Antonio Negret’s action-packed “Overdrive,” the animated feature “Mune: Guardian of the Moon” and Rebecca Zlotowski’s “Planetarium” with Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp which clocked in 1.88 million admissions overseas.

Wild Bunch sold Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’s Critics Week player “Raw,” the animated feature “The Red Turtle” which won a prize at Cannes’s Un Certain Regard, and Jerome Salle’s biopic of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, “The Odyssey.” These films, among others, garnered 1.68 million admissions abroad.

Playtime, meanwhile, sold worldwide Francois Ozon’s critically-acclaimed “Frantz” and Cannes competition player “L’Amant Double” as well as Raoul Peck’s Berlin player “The Young Karl Marx,” among other films, scoring a total of 1.56 million admissions in foreign markets.

The ranking is completed by TF1 Studio with 1.48 tickets sold (“Radin!,” “Alibi.com”); Gaumont with 1.38 million tickets sold (“Un Sac de Billes,” “C’est la Vie”); Studiocanal with 1.32 million tickets sold (“Back to Burgundy,””From the Land of the Moon,””Mary Me, Dude”); Pathé Distribution with 1.31 million admissions sold (“Raid Dingue,””Dalida,””Rock’n Roll”) and SBS International with just under one million tickets sold for Paul Verhoeven’s Oscar-nominated “Elle.”

Based on the foreign box office of all French movies – majority and minority French productions — in 2017, Gaumont ranks second (following EuropaCorp) with the animated feature “Ballerina” (“Leap,” pictured) produced by Quad, Main Journey and Caramel Films. The movie, whose voice cast includes Maddie Ziegler, Elle Fanning and Dane DeHaan, sold more than $106 million worldwide.

UniFrance also ranked the production companies behind the French movies which drew the highest box office abroad. The chart is led by EuropaCorp (“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,””Miss Sloane”), Vendome Production (“Two is a Family,””L’un dans l’autre”), Kinology’s Overdrive Productions (“Overdrive”), Mandarin Production (“Frantz,””L’amant double,””Les innocentes”), and Curiosa Films (“Sage Femme,””L’odyssey”).

UniFrance’s report does not take into consideration the profitability of movies. The rankings are based solely on the number of tickets sold outside of France.

