U.S. Hispanic, Latin American SVOD Markets Fuel Imira Entertainment Sales

MADRID — In the run-up to Miami’s Natpe TV trade fair, Imira Entertainment, the top Spanish distributor of kids and family content and part of India’s Toonz Media Group, has unveiled a raft of deals, often inked with SVOD platforms.

Recent sales underscore the special relevance of Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market in business at Imira, which has consolidated a strong position as a content provider in these TV regions over the years.

Imira is also showing its sales muscle in EMEA territories, where has inked with powerful TV operators such as Discovery, who bought U.K. and Middle Eastern rights to new Toonz co-production series “Smighties” and “Darwin & Newts.” In Italy, Turner picked up Korean studio Samg’s “Vroomiz” for its pre-school TV service Cartoonito.

In the U.S. Hispanic market, Condista, a Florida and California-based TV channels distributor and also a VOD service operator, has taken rights to FUN Union Riki universe series, which includes titles “BabyRiki,” “KikoRiki” and “PinCode.”

Condista has also inked three further Imira-handled pre-school productions: Lil Critter Workshop’s “Hogie the Globehopper,” Showlab’s “YoYo,” and “Vroomiz.”

Meanwhile, U.S. SVOD platform Jason Media has snagged six series from Imira: “Yoyo,” Giggle Garage’s “Cam&Leon,” “Miniforce,” “Vroomiz S1&S2,” “Watch Car” and “Mika’s Diary.”

With Russia’s Signal Media, Imira has closed a distribution pact for a newly formed channel, also aimed at Latin American and the U.S. Hispanic market. This alliance includes broadcasting rights to 12 Imira-sold titles, taking in “Bat Pat,” a co-production with Atlantyca, Mondo TV and pubcasters RAI and RTVE, as well as many new Imira titles such as “BabyRiki,” “KikoRiki” and “Smighties,” plus classics series “Lucky Fred,” “The Smurfs” and “Sandra, The Fairytale Detective.”

In Spain, Catalan pubcaster TVC bought all “KikoRiki’s” three seasons for its childrens TV service Super 3, while United Media closed “Lucky Fred” and “Alise” broadcasting rights for former-Yugoslavia territories.

According to Imira CEO Sergi Reitg, the company is “building on a fantastic 2017 with huge growth in sales, especially in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic markets, fruit of 15-years work in the region.”

At the upcoming Natpe market, from its stand at the Spanish Pavilion, Imira will show its large roster of newest series, also including titles such as Dream Factory Studio’s non-dialogue comedy “Zelly Go,” Toonz co-production space adventure “Sindbad and the Seven Galaxies” and Calm Island’s “Badanamu Cadets,” which, based on a pre-school educational YouTube phenomenon, is aimed at a slightly older target.