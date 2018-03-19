You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Turbo to Release ‘The Snow Queen: Fire and Ice’ on 8,000 Screens in China

CREDIT: Wizart Animation

Theatrical distributor Turbo Films is to release “The Snow Queen: Fire and Ice,” the third part in Wizart Animation’s animated movie franchise, on 8,000 movie screens in China on April 5.

“We are elated to be working with Wizart Animation to bring their delightfully animated ‘Snow Queen 3’ into theaters in China. Wizart has created a modern re-imagination of a classic fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen that is fun for parents and children alike,” according to a statement from Turbo.

Russia’s Wizart is set to present “The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands,” the fourth instalment in the franchise, to buyers this week at Hong Kong’s FilMart. The movie will be released in Russia in December. Universal Pictures and KLB SAS will release the film in French-speaking territories. It has also been sold to South Korea, Poland and Turkey.

In the new story, Gerda sets out to save “the holders of the magic powers, trapped in Mirrorlands.” Gerda has to team up with the Snow Queen in order “to prevent the fairytales from disappearing.” The directors are the franchise veteran Aleksey Tsitsilin and Robert Lence, known for his work on “Beauty and the Beast,” “Toy Story” and “Shrek.”

“The Snow Queen: Fire and Ice” will be released in the U.S. later this year by Vertical Entertainment, which acquired the film at the European Film Market in Berlin. Previous films in the franchise have been sold to more than 150 countries.

