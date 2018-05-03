You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TrustNordisk Boards ‘The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Julie Vrabelova

Scandinavia’s top sales company TrustNordisk has come on board Ask Hasselbalch’s ambitious fantasy adventure film “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift,” the second opus of the franchise based on Lene Kaaberbøl’s bestselling fantasy book series.

“The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift” is headlined by a stellar Nordic cast, including Rebecca Emilie Sattrup, who starred in the first installment, “The Shamer’s Daughter” (pictured), as well as Jakob Oftebro (“Kon-Tiki”) and Søren Malling (“A Hijacking”).

“The Serpent Gift” brings back Dina, a young woman who unwillingly inherited her mother’s supernatural ability. In “The Serpent Gift,” a dragon lord is planning to invade the Highlands and destroy any chance of a respectable and independent life. Faced with multiple threats, Dina embarks on a perilous journey with her estranged father who has the power to make people see illusions, to rescue Nico, another lord, and Davin, her brother, who have been imprisoned. Through her journey, Dina discovers that she possesses her father’s abilities on top of her own supernatural abilities.

Hasselbalch is best known for directing the award winning superhero trilogy “Antboy.”

Now in post, “The Serpent Gift” will be released in Scandinavia on Feb. 7. TrustNordisk will be showing a promo of the film in Cannes on May 9.

TrustNordisk, which is now headed by Susan Wendt (who has just taken over from Rikke Ennis), will also be at Cannes Film Festival with Lars von Trier’s anticipated thriller “The House that Jack Built.”

More Film

  • TrustNordisk Boards 'The Shamer's Daughter II

    TrustNordisk Boards 'The Shamer's Daughter II - The Serpent Gift' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scandinavia’s top sales company TrustNordisk has come on board Ask Hasselbalch’s ambitious fantasy adventure film “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift,” the second opus of the franchise based on Lene Kaaberbøl’s bestselling fantasy book series. “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift” is headlined by a stellar Nordic cast, including Rebecca Emilie […]

  • Relativity Media Selling UltraV Holdings

    Relativity Media Selling to UltraV Holdings

    Scandinavia’s top sales company TrustNordisk has come on board Ask Hasselbalch’s ambitious fantasy adventure film “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift,” the second opus of the franchise based on Lene Kaaberbøl’s bestselling fantasy book series. “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift” is headlined by a stellar Nordic cast, including Rebecca Emilie […]

  • MPAA Chief Charles Rivkin

    MPAA Chief Charles Rivkin Hopeful for Growth Amid Piracy Concerns

    Scandinavia’s top sales company TrustNordisk has come on board Ask Hasselbalch’s ambitious fantasy adventure film “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift,” the second opus of the franchise based on Lene Kaaberbøl’s bestselling fantasy book series. “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift” is headlined by a stellar Nordic cast, including Rebecca Emilie […]

  • Valerian and the City of a

    Distributors Struggle Despite Thriving Film Biz in France

    Scandinavia’s top sales company TrustNordisk has come on board Ask Hasselbalch’s ambitious fantasy adventure film “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift,” the second opus of the franchise based on Lene Kaaberbøl’s bestselling fantasy book series. “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift” is headlined by a stellar Nordic cast, including Rebecca Emilie […]

  • Global Film Industry

    Traditional Players and Innovators Alike Seek New Strategies to Build Audiences

    Scandinavia’s top sales company TrustNordisk has come on board Ask Hasselbalch’s ambitious fantasy adventure film “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift,” the second opus of the franchise based on Lene Kaaberbøl’s bestselling fantasy book series. “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift” is headlined by a stellar Nordic cast, including Rebecca Emilie […]

  • Sandra Bullock Stalker

    Sandra Bullock's Stalker Found Dead After Standoff With Police

    Scandinavia’s top sales company TrustNordisk has come on board Ask Hasselbalch’s ambitious fantasy adventure film “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift,” the second opus of the franchise based on Lene Kaaberbøl’s bestselling fantasy book series. “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift” is headlined by a stellar Nordic cast, including Rebecca Emilie […]

  • Ruby Modine

    Film News Roundup: Ruby Modine Returns for 'Happy Death Day 2' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scandinavia’s top sales company TrustNordisk has come on board Ask Hasselbalch’s ambitious fantasy adventure film “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift,” the second opus of the franchise based on Lene Kaaberbøl’s bestselling fantasy book series. “The Shamer’s Daughter II – The Serpent Gift” is headlined by a stellar Nordic cast, including Rebecca Emilie […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad