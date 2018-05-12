TrustNordisk Boards Jens Jonsson’s WWII-Set ‘The Spy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has come on board to handle international sales on Jens Jonsson’s thriller “The Spy” (Spionen) about Sonja Wigert, Scandinavia’s acclaimed actress who turned into a double agent during World War II.

The film was produced by Karin Julsrud, Turid Øversveen and Håkon Øverås at 4½. “The Spy” toplines a prestigious Nordic cast, including Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (“Westworld”), Rolf Lassgård (“A Man Called Ove”), Alexander Scheer (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Edvin Endre (“Vikings”), Gitte Witt Julsrud (“The Impossible”), Johan Widerberg (“Ocean’s Twelve”), Thomas Arnold (“Thor: The Dark World”), plus Ingrid Vollan and Anders T. Andersen (“Mammon”).

Written by Harald Rosenløw Eeg (“1,000 Times Good Night”) and Jan Trygve Røyneland (“Occupied”), the film charts the journey of famed Scandinavian actress Wigert who became a spy for Swedish intelligence after her father was imprisoned by the Germans. As she infiltrated deeper into the German spy network, threats and rumors about her sympathies began to wear on her and she had to make a fateful decision to save her relationship with Hungarian diplomat- boyfriend Andor Gellert.

The film was financed by NFI, NRK, Wallimage, Belgium Fond and Scope Pictures. B-reel co-produced it.

At Cannes, TrustNordisk has Lars von Trier’s serial killer thriller “The House That Jack Built” playing out of competition.