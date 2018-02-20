Timothy Spall, Vanessa Redgrave’s ‘Mrs Lowry & Son’ Wraps Filming, New Image Released (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mrs Lowry & Son,” which centers on the relationship between one of Britain’s leading artists and his mother, has wrapped filming after shooting on location in Manchester, England. Variety has been given an exclusive image of the movie’s stars, Timothy Spall, as L.S. Lowry, and Vanessa Redgrave, as his overbearing mother, who doubts his ability but remains a driving factor in his desire to forge a successful career as a painter.

Lowry became well-known worldwide for his depictions of 20th-century industrial life in the North-West of England.

The screenplay is by Martyn Hesford, who wrote the original play on which the movie is based, focusing on the period of Lowry’s life when he balanced caring for his bed-ridden mother with working as a rent collector and attempting to receive merit for his paintings.

“Mrs Lowry & Son” is directed by Adrian Noble, former chief executive of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and the producer is Debbie Gray (“Northern Soul,” “The More You Ignore Me”).

Director of photography is Josep M. Civit (“The King of Havana,” “The Hidden Face,” “The More You Ignore Me”), the editor is Chris Gill (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “28 Weeks Later”), with production design by Catrin Meredydd (“iBoy,” “Black Mirror”). Costume design is by two-time Academy Award winner Jenny Beavan (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The King’s Speech”).

International sales are being handled by Robbie Little for The Little Film Company.

Gianfrancesco Favino and Rome-based Library Films are one of the financiers and have secured the Italian distribution rights. The film is also being made in association with Moya Productions and IPG Media in Australia.

The film’s producer, Debbie Gray, said: “After an incredibly successful shoot in and around Greater Manchester, we’re now excited to start the editing process. We feel we have a very special film and look forward to sharing it with audiences soon.”